Bee & Willow Home

Bee & Willow™ Home Flannel Sheet Set

$39.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details Enjoy a great night's sleep with Bee & Willow Home Flannel Sheet Set. In stylish tones and classic designs that coordinate with any bedding, this sheet set is crafted from HomeGrown™ cotton flannel for an ultra-cozy finishing touch. Crafted from HomeGrown cotton flannel grown in the USA Stylish tones and classic designs lend a cozy update to any bedding ensemble 100% HomeGrown™ Cotton 170 GSM Weight Machine wash Twin sheet set includes: 66" W x 96" L flat sheet 39" W x 76" L fitted sheet 20" W x 30" L standard pillowcase Full sheet set includes: 81" W x 96" L flat sheet 54" W x 76" L fitted sheet Two 20" W x 30" L standard pillowcases Queen sheet set includes: 90" W x 102" L flat sheet 60" W x 80" L fitted sheet Two 20" W x 30" L standard pillowcases King sheet set includes: 108" W x 102" L flat sheet 78" W x 80" L fitted sheet Two 20" W x 40" L king pillowcases California King sheet set includes: 108" W x 102" L flat sheet 72" W x 84" L fitted sheet Two 20" W x 40" L king pillowcases Twin and Full elasticized fitted sheets fit mattresses up to 16" deep Queen, King, and California King elasticized fitted sheets fit mattresses up to 17" deep Pillowcases feature standard style closures 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Each Bee & Willow Home Flannel Sheet Set is sold separately