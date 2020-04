verabel

Bee Bumblebee Locket Necklace

$81.00 $60.75

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A brass locket features a bumblebee against white enamel with hints of gold. The locket opens to hold two photographs and dangles from a brass chain. This piece comes with photo placement service. Simply send your JPEG photographs/quote directly through the Etsy conversation feature upon purchase.