Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Bedtime Bliss
Bedtime Bliss Contoured Eye Mask
£8.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Contoured Eye Mask
Need a few alternatives?
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Mask
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sistine
Herbal Collagen X Retinol Cherub Eye Mask 5 Pack
C$39.95
from
Sistine
BUY
Belei
Charcoal Balancing Mask
$18.00
$14.40
from
Amazon
BUY
Bohemian Reves
Bohemian Reves Manuka Honey + Vitamin C Glow Mask
$26.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Skin Care
The Ordinary
Mandelic Acid 10% + Ha
C$6.70
C$5.16
from
The Ordinary
BUY
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha
C$5.80
C$4.47
from
The Ordinary
BUY
The Ordinary
Squalane Cleanser
C$5.80
C$4.47
from
The Ordinary
BUY
The Ordinary
100% Niacinamide Powder
C$5.80
C$4.47
from
The Ordinary
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted