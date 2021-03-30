Bedsure

Satin Pillowcase For Hair And Skin, 2-pack, Lavender

$12.99 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Satin: Satin pillow cover utilizes 100% polyester satin to provide resilient feel with a distinctive and lustrous appearance - High quality satin is more sturdy and durable than silk pillowcases, which need professional cares - Luxury satin pillowcase provides smooth and soft feeling to ensure your tight sleep with stain resistant. Beautiful Hair Tricks: Bedsure satin pillowcase creates less friction of your beautiful curly hairstyle and reduces hair breakage than sleeping on cotton pillowcases - Will not absorb moisture to help retain your shiny hair, perfect for curly hair - Silky and smooth satin pillowcases protect your hair to keep tangle and frizz free. Facial Beauty Mystery: Satin pillow cases for skin provide a perfect slip and smooth texture to protect your skin against the facial sleep lines that could become deep wrinkles - Maintain your skin soft and moisturized to beautify your face - Sleep on a satin pillow case can reduce friction to protect your eyelashes from creasing and stay healthier. Exclusive User Feeling: Envelope closure end design prevents your pillows escaping from pillowcase during your sweet dream - No zipper with easy on and off design to bring you a unique and pleasant experience - Care instruction: turn the satin pillow case inside out, place inside a mesh laundry bag, and wash with a mild detergent. What You Can Get: Available in Bedsure satin pillowcases set of 2, pillow covers with envelope closure, standard size 20"x26", lavender.