DEWENWILS

Bedside Table Lamp

【Simple & Modern Design】Natural wooden lamp-stand shows out the modern and stylish style, the cute nightstand lamp brings a simple looking and displays beautiful and elegant warmth atmosphere to your home 【Beige Linen Lampshade】With fabric linen lampshade softening the beams, the boho table lamp light appears soft and bright, free from glare, suitable for reading and study, also serves as a night light or nursery lamp 【Sturdy & Compact】With the tripod wood base, the side table lamp is sturdy on its feet, not tipped over easily. Cute nursery lamp takes not mush space, perfectly fit for nightstand, side table, bedside table, nursery room 【Easy to Assemble】Simple to put the lamp together in minutes, the socket ring will fix shade tightly, the switch on the cord make it easy to turn on and off. E26 base fits Incandescent/LED/CFL/Halogen Bulb (Bulb not included) 【Well-made ＆1 year Warranty】The cord, plug, switch of the lamp are UL listed, nationally recognized for its standard of safety. DEWENWILS lamp provideds 1 Year Warranty, we are glad to help you within 24 hours