Bedside Lamp With Usb Port

$29.99 $24.99

✔️【BRIGHTEN UP YOUR SPACE】- Its minimalist design makes it the perfect desk lamp for your home office or bedroom lamp to enhance your decor. Whether you're working late at your desk or reading a book in bed, this desk lamp will give you a warm and comfortable atmosphere. ✔️【VERSATILE HOME DECOR】- This LED touch control table lamp's sleek and minimalist design makes it perfect as a bedroom or desk lamp for any room in your home. With a simple touch, you can effortlessly turn the bedside lamp on or off, making it easy to find your way in the dark. No more fumbling around for switches or chains! ✔️【PRACTICAL USB CHARGING PORTS】- The Yarra-Decor USB Table Lamp features two built-in USB charging ports (5V/2.1A) that allow you to charge your mobile phones, kindles, headsets, diffuser, speakers, or other electronics while the lamp is on or off. It's perfect for those who need to charge their devices in their bedroom or office. ✔️【3 WAY SMOOTH DIMMABLE TOUCH CONTROL】- The dimmable bedside table lamp offers 3 level brightness options (Low, Medium, High). Just simply tap on anywhere of the metal base to adjust the lighting to meet your different needs. Nightlight for a steady sleep or nursing. Accent lighting for a warm mood. Proper high comfortable brightness for studying or working. Super handy to operate.