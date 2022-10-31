Yarra-Decor

Bedside Lamp With Usb Port

✔️【Minimalist Design For Home】- This touch control dimmable table lamp is small in size which is really perfect to decorate anywhere in your house. An ideal USB table lamp for living room, bedroom, study room, kids' room, etc. Enrich a warm and comfortable atmosphere in your bedroom or living room. ✔️【Comfortable Glow】- Our small desk lamp creates a nice and comfortable feeling in the room when you spend time with your family as the linen fabric shade softens the light and also makes it better for protecting your eyes. ✔️【Practical Dual USB Charging Ports】- 2 high-quality built-in USB charging ports (5V/2.0A) in this touch control desk lamp. Charge mobile phones, kindles, headsets, diffusers, speakers, or other electronics no matter whether the lamp is on or off. ✔️【3 Way Smooth Dimmable Touch Control】- The dimmable bedside table lamp offers 3 level brightness options (Low, Medium, High). Just simply tap on anywhere of the metal base to adjust the lighting to meet your different needs. Nightlight for a steady sleep or nursing. Accent lighting for a warm mood. Proper high comfortable brightness for studying or working. Super handy to operate. ✔️【Worry-Free Warranty】- Yarra-Decor USB Table lamp comes with a 90-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24 Months Warranty. Please feel free to contact us if you have any problem with the Table lamp. We are committed to making it right for you. Quick and friendly service will be provided!😉