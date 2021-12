Uncommon Goods

Bedside Essentials Pocket

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Made from polyester, felt Measurements Standard: 11.1" L x 8.7" W x 4.5" H; Large: 17" L x 8.5" W x 4.5" H Care If stain occurs, hand wash with damp cloth and warm soapy water. Notes Large Bedside Pocket has additional pockets inside; Standard Bedside Pocket does not. Item ID 41420 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!