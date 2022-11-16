Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
The Wolf Gang
Bedouin Clutch
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Kyha
Ora Pearl Clutch
BUY
$139.00
Kyha
Cult Gaia
Mini Banu Fringe Clutch
BUY
$498.00
Nordstom
JW Anderson
Pigeon Clutch Bag
BUY
$890.00
JW Anderson
Glossier
Beauty Bag
BUY
£32.00
Glossier
More from The Wolf Gang
The Wolf Gang
Marrakesh Cut Out Dress
BUY
$299.00
The Iconic
The Wolf Gang
Estelle Ribbed Knit Pant
BUY
$229.00
BNKR
More from Clutches
The Wolf Gang
Bedouin Clutch
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
Kyha
Ora Pearl Clutch
BUY
$139.00
Kyha
olga berg
Ellie Crystal Mesh Bag
BUY
$110.00
Nordstrom
Mansur Gavriel
Twist Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$595.00
Mansur Gavriel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted