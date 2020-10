AllSaints

Bede Leather Cardholder

$99.00 $39.20

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

It's compact. Grab and go, when you need. The Bede Cardholder. Crafted from our signature leather. In a crocodile skin print finish. Featuring a zip compartment. And multiple card slots. Gold hardware Zip compartment Card compartments beneath the flap Popper closure Compact silhouette