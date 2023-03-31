Utopia Bedding

Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set

$29.95 $21.95

Buy Now Review It

BED SHEET SET - Queen size 4-piece bed sheets set comprising of 1 flat sheet measuring 90 by 102 inches with a 2 inches self-hem, 1 fitted sheet measuring 60 by 80 inches with a 15 inches box and 2 pillowcases measuring 20 by 30 inches each with a 4 inches hem ALL-AROUND ELASTIC - The all-around elastic used in the fitted sheet makes it fit easily onto the mattress while giving a nice finish to the bed BRUSHED MICROFIBER POLYESTER- Brushed microfiber polyester fabric makes the sheet set exceptionally soft SMOOTH AND COMFORTABLE - The smooth feel of the sheet is very cozy which keeps you cool during summers and warm during winters SHRINK AND FADE RESISTANT - The microfiber material is processed to make it resistant to shrinkage and fading which adds to the longevity of the set by keeping it in great condition CARE INSTRUCTIONS - Machine wash, tumble dry or iron on low temperature; do not bleach