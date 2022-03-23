Brayniacs LLC

Bed Sheet Detangler

$18.99

Prevents sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Loads come out cleaner, washer stays balanced, everything dries up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles Drastically reduces wet items getting trapped in sheets. Saves time and energy. Reusable. Works in all washers and dryers. Works on any size flat or fitted sheet. Not for rayon, bamboo, or eucalyptus sheets Made in USA. Each package contains 2 (enough for 2 sheets). Please read full product details below.