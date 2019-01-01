Bed Head

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver For Beachy Waves Generation Ii

$29.99 $23.18

Bed Head's #1 Hairstyling tool with bonus features and exclusive color! You ask, we deliver! Check out the upgraded features on your favorite Bed Head Styling Tool. The new and improved Wave Artist now comes with Worldwide Dual Voltage so you can take it wherever your jetsetting heart desires. It also includes a double dosage of Tourmaline Ceramic Technology for massive shine and frizz-free, long-lasting results. Auto Shut-off has been included for safety and we've finished pimping your waver with a cool, 2018 color of the year Ultraviolet purple that will make your bathroom counter go, ooh-la-la! Turn your hairstyle into a work of art with the Bed Head Massive Shine Wave Artist, now with 2X Tourmaline Ceramic Technology to tackle unwanted frizz and add an extra shine boost to your hair. This deep barrel design quickly and easily waves the hair with High Heat up to 400 DegreeF (we know you like it hot!), while instant heat recovery ensures consistent heat so that your waves look fab throughout. Multiple Heat Settings make this waver ideal for all hair types, from thin to coarse. The Bed Head Wave Artist also features a plate-locking switch for easy storage in less space and a tangle-free swivel cord that makes it easy to style with. HOW TO GET THE LOOK: Starting at the roots, lightly clamp a small section of hair between the barrels and hold for a few seconds. Style one-inch sections of the hair for natural-looking beach waves, or larger sections for uniform, sculpted waves. For a consistent pattern throughout, match the outermost wave and work it down your hair.