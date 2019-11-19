Bed Head

Bed Head Smooth Operator Straightening Heat Brush

Good Hair is a Lifestyle.There's nothing better than making a good hair day last. That may not seem possible after a long day or a long night! Your hair was A LOOK. Then it lost some luster, got a kink or two, and just needs some work. Kiss that problem goodbye with the Bed Head Smooth Operator Straightening Heat Brush and keep your vibe going. The Ionic Tourmaline Ceramic Technology and multi-dimensional bristles let you easily run this heated brush through your hair for a quick detangle and style refresh. Tame the frizz and add massive shine in no time. No matter the hair type, multiple heat settings and a high heat reach (400F) makes sure you get the look you're going for. And let¿s talk length, the 4-1/2'' extra-long head handles more hair for quicker styling. Skip the washing and gorgeous hair fast? Yes, please.Another plus: lightweight and built with worldwide dual voltage this styling tool is the ideal travel buddy.