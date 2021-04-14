Bed Head

One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Pump it oval design for max volume boost and styling control Ego Boost Mixed Pattern Bristles for fearless volume, definition and all the texture Tourmaline Ceramic Technology to keep your mane in check; Tourmaline adds smoother heat distribution and adds shine to dull hair; Great if you want to spritz and revive 2nd day hair Ego Boost Mixed Pattern Bristles; We know you want more volume and definition; Scroll down the page and watch the video for the swirling/twisting technique 1100 Watt power, 3 Heat/Speed Settings, 120 Volts USA outlets only One-Step Dry + Volume. Dare To Go Fast! Buckle up and jump on the volume freak train. The Blow Out Freak One-Step volume booster dryer with built-in Tourmaline Ceramic Technology helps reduce frizz, and brings shine to dull hair for a smooth, glossy finish every time. The Ego Boost mixed pattern bristles give you fearless volume, add definition and texture for a smooth, bolder style. Unleash your own unique style with the Manipulator heat settings for styling versatility on all hair types, while the Pump It oval design gives you volume to the max and styling control. Style your hair the way you want it to be. Standout. Don't fit in. How to use: Section hair into manageable sections, flip the switch to your preferred heat setting. Get height in One-Step! Place close to the root, about 1-2 inches away and hold in place for 2 to 3 seconds, move your Blow Out Freak down, add texture by swirling/twisting small sections around the barrel as you style the length of your hair. Dare To Go Fast! Style in no time and bring out your individual bolder style. Tangle-Free 6 ft swivel cord.