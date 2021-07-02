Bed Head

Curls In Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer

$34.99 $29.84

Tourmaline, Ceramic Technology Tames Frizz and Boosts Shine Chill out button releases cool air to set the style. Diffuser Dryer is Designed with Curly Hair Gals in Mind 3 Heat / 2 speed settings with cool shot button to lock in the style Diffuser Dryer can be used with or without Diffuser Attachment for Fast Drying Tangle Free 6 feet Swivel Cord Don't blow that gorgeous texture-- diffuse it! The Bed Head 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer is designed with curly hair gals in mind. Its unique design enhances and define natural curls and waves for silky, touchable texture and massive shine. This 1875 Watt Dryer is powerful like a traditional hair dryer and can be used 2 ways-- without the diffuser attachment to dry hair throughout, or with the volume diffuser attachment to work your curls. The removable volume diffuser attachment helps to diffuse the airflow so that its kinder to your curls and they don't loose their shape. The fingers work around the curves to define and enhance, while Tourmaline IONIC technology helps to fight frizz while enhancing shine for curl formation and frizz-free volume. Its unique design makes it easy to style larger areas at once. 3 heat/ 2 speed settings let you customize your style and the cool shot button releases cool air to keep your style in place. This tool is an all-time fan favorite! HOW IT WORKS: Do a quick initial dry. Attach the volume diffuser and run its fingers through the hair for definition and added texture. Note: If your dryer unexpectedly stops, or if it is not blowing hot air, turn it off, unplug it and CLEAN THE LINT FILTER while waiting 5 minutes for the dryer to cool down. Then press the red ”reset” button on the ALCI safety plug until it clicks. Your dryer should resume operation.