**Please note that this is a preorder. Expected delivery date is August/September 2020** Preorder our best selling Becky Pump in our new patent finish from our upcoming SS2020 collection. Choose from the following Heel Heights 50mm - 1. 5 in 70mm - 2.5 in 90mm - 3.3 in 110mm - 4.25 Designed with the same beautiful, pointed toe and classic stiletto heel as our original-it is a must for any woman looking for the appeal of a classic pump. Our insoles are equipped with two layers of memory foam padding for extra comfort as you go about your day. Fits true to size. Memory Foam Insole Material : Patent Calfskin Heel height : 50mm, 70mm, 90mm, 110mm