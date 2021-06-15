Kahmune

Up your fashion game with the Becky Pump from Kahmune. With the signature pointed toes and stiletto heels, these pair of beauties are hard to resist. Be it a formal event or a party, these 110mm heels are your perfect partner. Crafted with the finest Italian Nappa leather, the Becky Pump is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. You will get these pumps in a wide range of beautiful nude shades, inspired by the skin tones of women from all around the world. So what are you waiting for? Step into these gorgeous heels and own the world like a queen! Fits true to Size. Material : Patent Calfskin Heel height : 110mm