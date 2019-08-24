Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Sam Edelman

Beckie Slide Sandals

$90.00$33.75
At Shopbop
Fabric: Faux leather Woven straps Padded croc embossed footbed Gold-tone logo emblem Slide sandals Open toe Man-made sole
Featured in 1 story
Shopbop’s Clearing House With Its Sale-On-Sale
by Emily Ruane