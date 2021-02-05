Beckham Luxury Linens

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton SUPER PLUSH MATERIAL: The Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Filled Fiber Pillows are crafted in super plush gel fiber that puts all other standard pillows to shame. They are expertly tailored to ensure maximum comfort for any and all sleeping positions NO SHIFT CONSTRUCTION: With their no shift construction, our pillows are a fantastic place to rest your head. They are stylish, luxurious, and incredibly comfortable. You will fall asleep fast, and stay asleep HYPOALLERGENIC: Our pillows do not contain allergens and chemicals. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues FADE RESISTANT and STAIN RESISTANT: The Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Filled Fiber Pillows are fade resistant and stain resistant, so you will never have to worry. Our pillows are machine washable, and will always feel and look like new