Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Becca

Becca Hydra-mist Set & Refresh Powder

$39.00
At Ulta Beauty
BECCA's Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder is an ultra-translucent setting powder that sets makeup for extended wear with a revitalizing, mist-like effect on skin.This weightless powder sets and refreshes makeup for a silky-smooth, invisible finish.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by Megan Decker