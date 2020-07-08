Bec & Bridge

Bec & Bridge Women’s Surfari Shirt Dress – Safari

Sporting this season’s safari trend, the ‘Surfari dress’ from Bec & Bridge elongates the figure and cinches the waist. In the style of a short-sleeved shirt dress, the maxi length reaches the ankles, punctuated by a single ¾ leg slit. With subtle slip pockets at the waist and Utilitarian style patch pockets at the chest, this fashionable design is informed by practicality. Exaggerated sleeves graze the elbows, emphasising the almost oversized fit of the design. The sharp spread collar is secured by a button-up placket, while the gathered waist brings shape to this fluid fit. 64% Polyester 36% Cotton Made in Australia