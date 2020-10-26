Beautyrest

Beautyrest Heated Ribbed Micro Fleece Blanket

$74.99

Details Turn down your thermostat and cuddle under the Beautyrest Heated Ribbed Micro Fleece Blanket for a good night's sleep. With secure comfort technology and a 20 setting temperature control, the warm and cozy blanket is perfect for the brisk weather. Beautyrest Heated Ribbed Micro Fleece Blanket features secure comfort technology to virtually eliminate electromagnetic field emissions The soft flexible wires and ultra-soft fabric ensure your comfort Includes a 10 hour auto shut off and 20 setting temperature control Twin and Full size have one controller Queen and King size have 2 controllers Twin blanket measures 84" L x 62" W Full blanket measures 84" L x 80" W Queen blanket measures 90" L x 84" W King blanket measures 90" L x 100" W 100% polyester Machine wash 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported