Urban Outfitters

Beauty Washing Machine

$14.95 $9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 53810883; Color Code: 066 Suds up your makeup brushes and beauty sponges with this mini washing machine. Keeps brushes clean to make them last longer and keep application so flawless. Content + Care - Requires 2 AAA batteries - not included - Plastic, metal - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3.14”l x 3.14”w x 4.13”h