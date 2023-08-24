Revlon

Beauty Tool Face Defuzzers

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Key Benefits High Quality Features a micro mesh protected blade made from Japanese stainless steel. Designed for Safe Hair Removal Can be used for peach fuzz, edges, side burns and anywhere unwanted hair exists. Hair doesn't grow back darker. Perfect Your Canvas The result is smoother skin, better absorbtion of skincare products and a more flawless application of makeup.