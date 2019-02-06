Nurse Jamie

Beauty Stamp

£39.00

At Cult Beauty

With this unique tool, you can increase the effectiveness of all your other skin care products. How, you ask? By gently pricking the skin with micro-needles, creating microscopic channels to allow your potent treatments to reach skin’s lower levels which in turn, maximises their regenerative, age-defying benefits. Sounding a little ‘out there’? Don’t be perturbed. The Beauty Stamp is a micro-exfoliation tool cleverly crafted by clinical skin care expert Jamie Sherrill (AKA Nurse Jamie), utilising a gentle ‘press and lift’ action that stimulates collagen and elastin production for more supple, youthful skin. For optimal results, the Beauty Stamp can be used with Nurse Jamie’s EGF Stem Cell Complex Moisturising Serum for extra radiance.