Charmelle

Beauty Sponge Clitoral Licking Vibrator

$42.99 $31.69

☛ Makeup Sponge Shaped Clitoral Stimulator for Incredible Arousal - This discreetly sized mini makeup blender vibrator is definitely a wonderful gift for every Valentine's and Christmas. It features a flexible tongue with powerful licking and vibration and knows exactly how to rock your world. Slick with lube, introduce it to your nipples, clit, and other sensitive areas, and let the fireworks begin. ☛ You Can Get Your Done in 10 Different Licking & Vibrating Modes - With a creative appearance design, this makeup sponge licker is not only a looker, but also a utility. It has 10 intense licking and vibrating modes that are sure to amaze you. The licking and vibration functions are controlled by different buttons, you can use your favorite functions separately, or turn them on at the same time. ☛ Completely Waterproof Allows You to Aquatic Adventures - Benefiting from its velvety-soft silicone exterior seamlessly covered, this clitoral stimulation toy is fully waterproof. Hop in the shower to see just how wet... and wild this vibe can get! The waterproof design makes it safe for use in morning showers, late-night baths, and even skinny-dipping in the hot tub. Wow wow wow, so much fun. ☛ Compact Size, Easy to Carry, A Must-have Travel Goodies - If you’re hitting the road, this vibe will be a great travel companion for you. Its petite design makes it easy to hide, and it can be stored in your makeup bag, handbag, backpack, so you can carry it almost anywhere. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you’ll want to make sure the mini beauty tongue licker comes along for the ride! ☛ Magnetic Charging for Battery-free Bliss - The clitoral massager’s two-button interface is super easy to use, while the magnetic USB charging means you’ll never have to scramble to find batteries again. Attach the included USB charging cable to the magnetic charging port. It takes approximately 2 hours to fully charge. When you're done, store it in a cool, secluded place until the next time.