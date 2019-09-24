Michael Todd

Beauty Soniclear Elite Sonic Cleansing Brush

$149.00 $89.00

Buy Now Review It

At HSN

Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Elite Sonic Cleansing Brush What It Is One of the world's first sonic cleansing systems with antimicrobial brush heads What You Get Soniclear Elite handle Antimicrobial face brush with protective cover Antimicrobial body brush with protective cover Charging cradle AC adapter Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty What It Does Antimicrobial brush bristles are shown to reduce the outgrowth of bacteria on bristles by 99% Brush bristles move sonically 292 times per second, or 17,520 per minute to help sweep away dirt, oil and makeup Gentle but effective exfoliation technology helps provide a head-to-toe more youthful look 6 speed settings and 2 operating modes allow you to customize your cleansing routine Waterproof for use in the bath or shower Good to Know The antimicrobial properties of brush head bristles are not transferable to the user or to other surfaces. Follow instruction guide by cleaning the heads with warm soapy water before and after each use. If you are under a doctor's care for any skin condition, think you may have a skin condition or have very sensitive skin, consult your physician before using Soniclear. Soniclear uses magnets that may affect internal medical devices such as pacemakers. Keep away from internal medical devices. To avoid risk of injury, we do not recommend using Soniclear to remove eye makeup. For warranty information, please call HSN.com Customer Service at 800.933.2887 (8 am-1 am ET). Shop all Michael Todd Beauty