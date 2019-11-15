Slip

Beauty Sleep Collection

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Enjoy a good night's rest with Beauty Sleep Collection from slip. Made with 100% mulberry silk, this set creates a luxurious experience while you sleep. slip Beauty Sleep Collection includes: pure silk pillowcase - Queen - White (1 piece): An anti-aging, crease-resistant mulberry silk pillowcase that helps reduce skin and hair friction.. pure silk sleep mask - Pink (1 piece): An anti-aging, crease-resistant sleep mask that helps prevent signs of eye fatigue.. Key Benefits: Pillowcase helps reduce skin and hair friction. The sleep mask helps prevent signs of eye fatigue.