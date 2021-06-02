Lush

Beauty Sleep

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Inspired by the quest for a good night’s sleep, Beauty Sleep is just the way to relax, restore and look radiant for tomorrow. This decadent mask is composed of calming lemon verbena and valerian root extracted in honey, soothing fresh coconut and a hydrating mullein leaf and linseed decoction. And, if this mask wasn't dreamy enough, we've added a dollop of Lush’s most exquisite moisturizer, Gorgeous. Wheatgerm oil and the cold-pressed oils of avocado and evening primrose nourish and moisturize, while neroli oil and myrrh resinoid keep skin feeling beautiful and bouncy. Freshly-squeezed orange, lemon and pineapple juices compliment the mask's polishing effect by offering smoothness and radiance. Fake a little shut eye with this extra-indulgent approach to self-care. We buy our honey directly from apiaries local to our manufacturing centers in British Columbia and Ontario Benefits Valerian root calms and relaxes Avocado and evening primrose oils nourish and hydrate Freshly-squeezed juices boost skin radiance Self Preserving Made in Canada