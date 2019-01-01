Moon Juice

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveAn exfoliator that resurfaces and restores skin, making it appear tighter, brighter, and smoother.Solutions for:- Dullness and uneven texture - Pores- Fine lines and wrinkles If you want to know moreThis exfoliating acid potion is like skin magica quickie facial that resurfaces and restores to reveal tighter, brighter, smoother skin. The potent AHA and BHA five-acid complex features glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid to help encourage natural cellular turnover, unclog and minimize the appearance of pores, and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin B3 pairs with adaptogenic reishi and tocotrienols to help boost hydration, combat the signs of oxidative stress, and fortify the skins natural barrier. Use it daily for radically radiant skin.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without silicone, fillers, gluten, artificial dye, and fragrance.