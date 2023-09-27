Beauty of Joseon

Beauty Of Joseon Glow Serum

Editor's Note Power up lackluster skin with this potent serum infused with 60% propolis and 2% niacinamide to fight inflammation, control sebum production and treat hyperpigmentation while keeping moisture levels high. The rich, honey-like texture absorbs swiftly into skin without leaving a sticky after-feel. Formulated using only EWG-certified ingredients, this serum is suitable for sensitive skin.