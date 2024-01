Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty Light Wand & Hollywood Contour Kit

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

A Pro-Level, Award-Winning Microcurrent Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift®. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.