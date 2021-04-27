United States
Anthropologie
Beauty In Bloom Mother’s Day Gift Set
$68.00
At Anthropologie
Surprise and delight someone special with a hand-picked bouquet of beauty products, featuring artwork by the talented illustrator Emily Taylor. Filled with ten premium samples - including our favorites from Sunday Riley, Grown Alchemist, and Darphin - as well as a wildflower seed packet for planting, this limited edition, lovingly curated collection holds over $90 of beauty treats. Best of all? Its cleverly designed packaging is meant to be repurposed as a keepsake box to hold photos, letters, and other tiny treasures. While it was crafted for giving, we won't tell if you treat yourself to one, too.