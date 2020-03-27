Tria

Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4x

$449.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Powered by the same in-office Diode Laser Technology used by dermatologists, the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X is the first and only FDA-cleared at-home laser to remove unwanted hair at a fraction of the in-office treatment. Note-hair color in one area can be darker or lighter than hair color in another area, so check the hair in the area intended to treat Brand Story Tria Beauty is a global leader in beauty and skincare. Tria is the only available laser hair removal device cleared for home use.