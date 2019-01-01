Caudalie

Beauty Elixir Mini

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ SensitiveA natural, innovative toning mist that sets makeup, provides an instant burst of radiance, and tightens the appearance of pores, featuring the same bestselling formula with a new, improved pump to finely and evenly distribute the lightweight mist.Solutions for:- Dullness and uneven texture- Pores- DrynessIf you want to know more Inspired by Queen Isabelle of Hungary's famous elixir of youth, Beauty Elixir is formulated with grape extracts and clarifying ingredients to provide an immediate burst of radiance. The complexion treatment reduces dullness and is infused with toning rosemary, astringent mint, and soothing rose essential oil to prepare your skin for further treatments.Beloved by celebrities and makeup artists worldwide, the Beauty Elixir is the ideal priming base and setting spray between layers of makeup for a long-lasting and smooth finish. Perfect as an aftershave for men, the formula contains essential oils and plant extracts to clarify and brighten the complexion. The therapeutic scent is invigorating throughout the day and can be used mid-day at the office for an instant pick-me-up and in the evening to refresh your makeup so that it looks like you had just applied it.What else you need to know: I love Caudalie's Beauty Elixir. I especially like their little one to keep in my handbagbrilliant for traveling. It has quite a lot of essential oils in it, so what I like to do is spray it on my hands and rub them together, then breathe it in. It just smells so amazing and uplifting. And then, I just pat it on my skin. It freshens your makeup.Lisa Eldridge, celebrity makeup artistIf your skin still has patches after you apply your foundation, wet your makeup sponge, then spray it with a hydrating treatment like the Caudalie Beauty Elixir and pat it in. Using the same sponge, pat on more foundation if you need more coverage.