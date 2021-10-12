Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar

C$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, may all of your beauty dreams come TRUE this Holiday season with my NEW! Beauty Dreams & Secrets beauty advent calendar! Discover a magic makeup or skincare icon in every jewel-handled drawer! This treasure chest of beauty secrets includes 3 full-sized, and 9 travel-sized products so you can create a full look! This magical beauty gift includes: - FULL SIZE Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight (Fill: 12 ml): My dreamy rose gold highlighter inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood & the flawless filters of social media. The secret to a lit-from-within glow! - FULL SIZE NEW & EXCLUSIVE! Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk (Fill: 1.6g): My easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil to LIGHT UP YOUR EYES in a NEW! dreamy shade! This sparkling pink cream eyeshadow pencil is my NEWEST! Pillow Talk makeup secret! - FULL SIZE Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium (Fill: 3.5g) : My magical mid-toned Pillow Talk lipstick in my award-winning Matte Revolution formula! This universally-flattering shade is the secret to a warm, berry-pink pout! - TRAVEL-SIZE Multi Miracle Glow (Fill: 15 ml): my 3-in-1 beauty balm is the secret to fresh, youthful looking, baby soft feeling skin! Use as a cleansing balm to wash away the day, a magic mask for an overnight facial finish, or an SOS face and body balm for an instant moisture boost! - TRAVEL-SIZE Goddess Skin Clay Mask (Fill: 15 ml): The ultimate red-carpet essential, this glow-giving clay mask will give you gorgeous-looking skin. I send this to all of my celebrity clients before a red-carpet event! - TRAVEL-SIZE Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir (Fill: 8 ml): A travel-size bottle my high-performance serum! The research-powered formula features a magic matrix of ingredients including ground-breaking REPLEXIUM™ plus results-driven skincare ingredients Golden Vitamin C for a brighter-looking complexion, and hydration powerhouse Polyglutamic Acid! - TRAVEL-SIZE Charlotte's Magic Cream moisturizer (Fill: 15ml): My award-winning, celebrity-loved moisturizer to give you hydrated, dewy-looking skin in an instant with a matrix of magic ingredients that intensely moisturize the complexion. - TRAVEL-SIZE Wonderglow primer (Fill: 15 ml): Glow on-the-go! This mini Wonderglow is my must-have beauty secret. A glowing primer for a radiant, dewy looking complexion. - TRAVEL-SIZE Walk of No Shame Eyeliner (Fill: 0.8g): Inspired by my ICONIC Matte Revolution lipstick in Walk of No Shame and the same mesmerizing shade as my matte Copper Charge eyeliner, this universally-flattering berry eyeliner is perfect for adding INSTANT definition to your EMPOWERING makeup look! - TRAVEL-SIZE Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara (Fill: 4ml): A super VOLUMISING formula for the ultimate Hollywood flutter and a WIDE-AWAKE look! - TRAVEL-SIZE Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk Medium (Fill: 0.8g): My pout-defining berry-pink lip liner from my ICONIC, globally-loved Pillow Talk collection to help to re-shape and re-size the appearance of your lips. - TRAVEL-SIZE Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray (Fill: 34ml): Primes and sets makeup for up to 16 HOURS without melting*, fading or creasing. My secret to makeup that looks ‘just applied’ all day!