Beauty Denim Slit Front Midi Skirt With Destroy In Fig Leaf

The best of 90s fashion comes through on this denim midi skirt. Crafted from our BB denim with collagen peptides for a cool-to-the-touch luxurious feel and live-in comfort stretch. Offered in a mid-blue wash with whiskering, fading, and destroyed elements that lend a perfectly worn-in look. Team it with a fitted, cropped knit to stay true to the era.