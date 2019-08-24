Select any 3 shades of Beauty Boss Lip Gloss and get all 3 for $30!
No code needed. Offer will be automatically applied in your cart.
This gloss is the boss!
Stila's new lip gloss features the next generation of light-refracting, iridescent pearls to create intense shine, pure color and amplified dimension. The hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils add natural-looking volume and glow, without burning or stinging.
High-performance, multi-dimensional shine and color.
Hydrating, cushioned comfort with a lightweight, non-tacky feel.
Lips instantly look and feel plumper, softer and smoother.
Shades:
Whitespace - Iridescent clear with prismatic shimmer.
Pink Slip - Sheer pink with iridescent shimmer.
Golden Parachute - Champagne with gold shimmer.
Blue Sky - Lilac sheen with blue and purple duo-chrome shimmer.
Synergy - Pink rose with subtle gold shimmer.
Elevator Pitch - Sheer peach duo-chrome with fire opal shimmer.
Win-Win - Soft mauve (no shimmer).
Empowering - Bright coral with blue and hot pink shimmer.
Payday - Fuchsia with pink and purple shimmer.
In The Red - Vivid red with subtle blue shimmer.
Bonus Baby - Deep plum (no shimmer).
In The Black - Sheer galaxy black with multi-dimensional glitter.
0.11 fl. oz./3.2 mL