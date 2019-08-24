Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Stila

Beauty Boss Lip Gloss

$15.00
At Stila
Select any 3 shades of Beauty Boss Lip Gloss and get all 3 for $30! No code needed. Offer will be automatically applied in your cart. This gloss is the boss! Stila's new lip gloss features the next generation of light-refracting, iridescent pearls to create intense shine, pure color and amplified dimension. The hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils add natural-looking volume and glow, without burning or stinging. High-performance, multi-dimensional shine and color. Hydrating, cushioned comfort with a lightweight, non-tacky feel. Lips instantly look and feel plumper, softer and smoother. Shades: Whitespace - Iridescent clear with prismatic shimmer. Pink Slip - Sheer pink with iridescent shimmer. Golden Parachute - Champagne with gold shimmer. Blue Sky - Lilac sheen with blue and purple duo-chrome shimmer. Synergy - Pink rose with subtle gold shimmer. Elevator Pitch - Sheer peach duo-chrome with fire opal shimmer. Win-Win - Soft mauve (no shimmer). Empowering - Bright coral with blue and hot pink shimmer. Payday - Fuchsia with pink and purple shimmer. In The Red - Vivid red with subtle blue shimmer. Bonus Baby - Deep plum (no shimmer). In The Black - Sheer galaxy black with multi-dimensional glitter. 0.11 fl. oz./3.2 mL
Featured in 1 story
16 National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now
by Karina Hoshikawa