Stila

Beauty Boss Lip Gloss

$15.00

At Stila

This gloss is the boss! Stila's new lip gloss features the next generation of light-refracting, iridescent pearls to create intense shine, pure color and amplified dimension. The hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils add natural-looking volume and glow, without burning or stinging. High-performance, multi-dimensional shine and color. Hydrating, cushioned comfort with a lightweight, non-tacky feel. Lips instantly look and feel plumper, softer and smoother. Shades: Kitten - Shimmering nude pink Casual Friday - Neutral nude Transparency - Clear Strategy - Milky nude Watercooler - Light peach Best Practice - Light pink Whitespace - Iridescent clear with prismatic shimmer Pink Slip - Sheer pink with iridescent shimmer Golden Parachute - Champagne with gold shimmer Blue Sky - Lilac sheen with blue and purple duo-chrome shimmer Synergy - Pink rose with subtle gold shimmer Elevator Pitch - Sheer peach duo-chrome with fire opal shimmer Win-Win - Soft mauve (no shimmer) Empowering - Bright coral with blue and hot pink shimmer Payday - Fuchsia with pink and purple shimmer In The Red - Vivid red with subtle blue shimmer Bonus Baby - Deep plum (no shimmer) In The Black - Sheer galaxy black with multi-dimensional glitter 0.11 fl. oz./3.2 mL