Lyonsleaf

Beauty Balm

£14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lyonsleaf

Natural Beauty Balm - Oil Cleansing Balm & Moisturiser in One Discover the amazing 'oil cleansing method'. Simply stop stripping skins natural oils when cleansing to dramatically improve skin barrier and seal in moisture for glowing skin that stays hydrated and plumped all day, reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Good skin barrier also keeps pathogens out. Pathogens cause spots, fungal or bacterial infections and allergic reactions. (this can happen to oily skin too) Because Lyonsleaf Beauty Balm is 100% natural, It is suitable for very sensitive skin. Removing harsh ingredients from your skin care routine can settle skin prone to acne, perioral dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis. Lyonsleaf Beauty Balm is water-free, so it is a super concentrated product. You need only use a tiny amount and will find it glides on, absorbs easily, covers a surprisingly large area and keeps skin hydrated for a very long time. A small pot uses less space, resources and packaging yet goes a remarkably long way. Lyonsleaf Beauty Balm is an incredibly effective complete facial skincare solution with absolutely no artificial chemicals. A real one pot revolution in natural skincare.