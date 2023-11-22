Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Ssense
Beauty Bag
$215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Ssense
Beauty Bag
BUY
$215.00
SSENSE
Cuyana
Classic Structured Leather Tote
BUY
$268.00
Cuyana
Loeffler Randall
Minnow Mini Tote
BUY
$177.00
$295.00
Shopbop
Everlane
The Recycled Nylon Tote
BUY
$85.00
Everlane
More from Ssense
Ssense
Exclusive Holiday Beauty Bag
BUY
$190.00
SSENSE
Ssense
Holiday Beauty Bag
BUY
$190.00
SSENSE
Ssense
Blue Cable Knit Cape Sweater
BUY
£168.00
SSENSE
Ssense
Gold Curb Chain Necklace
BUY
$80.00
Laura Lombardi
More from Totes
Ssense
Beauty Bag
BUY
$215.00
SSENSE
Marc Jacobs
Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
BUY
$159.97
$350.00
Nordstrom Rack
Reformation
Vittoria East-west Tote
BUY
$373.50
$498.00
Reformation
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe Tote
BUY
$90.20
$205.00
Lo & Sons
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted