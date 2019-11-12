accentra

Beauty And Wellness Advent Calendar

$26.17

Buy Now Review It

Accentra Wellness & Beauty Advent Calendar – Perfect pampering set for women, this ingenious advent calendar is equipped with make-up and pampering for everyday use. Perfect for ladies, teenagers and girls who like to relax and pamper themselves. Every day at Advent time a new make-up, wellness or accessories surprise. The beautiful advent calendar for standing up or hanging, in the Christmas colours white, black and gold, offers you the perfect pampering and spa experience for at home. Curious what is inside? (Please read only if you do not want to be surprised)here is the content: shower gel bath bomb 2 x lipsticks, pumice stone, 3 x soap eyeliner shampoo nail file toe spreader bathing confettile, lip balm brush, bodylotion net sponge salt-lip gloss applicator hand and nail cream eye shadow.