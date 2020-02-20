Tata Harper

Beautifying Face Oil – 30ml

£68.00

Designed to nourish, strengthen and revitalise the skin, add a luxurious touch to any existing skin care routine with the Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil. Perfect for any complexion in need of renewal, this luxurious yet lightweight oil provides immediate revitalising benefits so skin becomes super-soft, brighter, firmer and better hydrated. A blend of ingredients including Squalane, Jojoba, and Argan Oils help to provide moisture that lasts while strengthening the skin’s natural barrier while soothing botanicals keep skin balanced and fresh. Ideal as an extra hydrating layer to quench parched skin, this oil can also be mixed with a serum or moisturiser to boost its nutrient content. Suitable for all skin types, apply a small amount onto clean dry skin once or twice a day for best results.