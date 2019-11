Le Specs

Beautiful Stranger Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

$69.00 $51.75

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Le Specs' 'Beautiful Stranger' sunglasses are topped with a strip of gold-tone metal which really defines the oversized cat-eye shape. This pair is made from glossy tortoiseshell acetate and fitted with dark-brown gradient lenses, meaning they allow more light in. Whenever you rest them on the table, place them lens side up to avoid scratches.