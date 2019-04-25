Design By Hummingbird

Beautiful Flock Velvet Deeply Padded Headband With Scattered Faux Pearl Design Matador Domed Style 4 Cms Wide

Presenting a beautiful flock/velvet covered headband, which is 4 cms in width at the widest part approximately and has padding up to 2 cms in depth at the deepest. It is scattered with mixed size faux pearls. Perfect to add that unique special something to your hair. Please be aware these are hand created designs and no two headbands will have exactly the same pearl placement. Shown on the model in silver grey but other colour options are available please make sure you choose the colour from the swatch picture and match up with the variations in the drop down list. If you would like the design customising at all, or an alternate colourway please get in touch with me and I will be delighted to help.