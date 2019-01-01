Airbnb

Beautiful Farmhouse In Surrey With A Poolhouse

£1400.00

Ridge Farm-The Farmhouse is a beautiful late 16th century that has grown over the centuries without losing any of its character, with its 12 bedrooms-perfect for a group holiday, workshop, corporate event or wedding weekend. The hire also includes exclusive use of the 14 acres of gardens and woodland, flood lit tennis court and an indoor leisure complex with heated swimming pool, sauna & hot tub. Guests will be charged utilities for their stay-approx costing can be given in advance upon request