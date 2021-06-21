Rockett St George

Beautiful Big Bell Bamboo Ceiling Light

About The Beautiful Big Bell Bamboo Ceiling Light This gorgeous Ceiling Light in the shape of a beautiful bell is made from bamboo displaying a wonderful grid pattern. Adding a statement texture to any corner of your home, this Bamboo Light Shade is brilliantly unique and is a must-have piece for those who love to be daring with style. The Beautiful Big Bell Ceiling Light measures 60cm in height, with a diameter of 41cm. Why We Think You’ll Love The Bamboo Pendant Light This Pendant Ceiling Light will bring a stunning feature to any room, adding a soft colour tone to create a calming and serene vibe amongst your existing interior. A Bamboo Light that is playful and unique, this pendant will create the perfect mood lighting in any room whilst bringing a boho beach club chic to your scheme. Where To Style The Pendant Light Shade Use a row of the Large Pendant Lighting in your kitchen or dining area for an ultra luxurious looking space with the Bamboo Light Shade as the fabulous focal point of the room. Why not style this exquisite Pendant Lighting in your bedroom paired with delightful rattan accents to accentuate the beauty of the bamboo whilst adding character and charm to the space.