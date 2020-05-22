Beauticurve X Lane Bryant

Beauticurve Linen Wide Leg Pant

A pair of linen pants from the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection that can channel vacation vibes just as well as office-ready styling. The wide leg silhouette and lightweight fabric will have you looking pulled together in instant. Flat front with a pleat at each side. Covered elastic at back waist. Pockets. Linen fabric. No closure, pull-on style. INSEAM: 27.5" Item Number #360483 Inseam Length: 27.5" Imported Plus Size Pant Lane Bryant Machine Wash 55% Linen/42% Rayon/3% Spandex