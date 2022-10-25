Beauté Pacifique

Beauté Pacifique Superfruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum 20ml

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A unique, water-based hydrating serum, chockers with the goodness of Nordic superfruits. Because if there's one thing our Scandi friends know, it's meatballs, flat-pack furniture, and seriously good skin. What are the key benefits of Beauté Pacifique SuperFruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum? Provides a powerful boost of hydration that nourishes throughout the day Help prevent the look of redness in the skin. Improves the look of uneven skin tone. Helps to promote a healthy skin barrier. Lends a glow-from-within to the skin. Vegan formulation. What are the key ingredients in Beauté Pacifique SuperFruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum? Nordic Superfruit Complex - including Sea Buckthorn, Cloudberry, Lingonberry, Sugar Beet, and Birch to help calm redness and impurities in the skin, while also evening skin tone. Hyaluronic Acid - attracts and binds water to the skin for a water-based boost of hydration that provides plumpness and suppleness to the skin. Niacinamide and Panthenol (B3 and B5) - protect skin barrier, fight dehydration and promote the look of healthy skin. Who is Beauté Pacifique SuperFruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum best suited to? As this is a water-based serum, Beauté Pacifique SuperFruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum is suitable for all skin types. It is particularly excellent for those experiencing the signs of dehydration, that is, a lack of water within the skin that may cause a lack of density in the skin. How do I use Beauté Pacifique SuperFruit Moisture Skin Enforcement Serum? After cleansing, and before applying moisturiser, take 3-6 drops onto your complexion. Suitable for use morning, night or both - there's no such thing as overly hydrated skin!